TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play

TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience.

Ridgefield, CT, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- TiPEVO announced today that it has formed a partnership with Hudl, the leader in video review and performance analysis tools for youth sports teams and athletes at every level.

The partnership will promote TiPEVO’s groundbreaking America’s Youth Sports Directory which is bringing clarity, access and transparency, combined with crowd sourced reviews, to youth sports.

“This partnership is exciting for the youth sports market because it makes finding the right organization for every athlete easier than ever,” said Kailee Schmitt, Senior Partnerships & Events Specialist at Hudl. “TiPEVO provides a unique ability to share experiences, rate clubs and give parents and athletes a voice in youth sports. Combine that with our video analysis and game breakdown tools and clubs everywhere will be better able to maximize their program’s development and recruiting potential.”

"Why should it be easier to research a hotel or a restaurant than your kid's youth soccer program? The combination of rich data complemented by shared consumer experiences has revolutionized many industries - now it's the time for youth sports to take advantage," said Dan Conte, Founder & CEO of TiPEVO.

“TiPEVO’s helps parents and players make informed decisions and enjoy their youth sports’ experience,” said Conte. “Committed to helping youth sports grow in America, we are proud to partner with Hudl - they give athletes the tools to stand out, show­case their skills and become better players.”

Hudl allows players to critique their own performance and provides the ability to have personalized feedback by easily adding comments and drawings before sending video clips for review. Coaches, parents and players can watch game highlights or full matches from anywhere as well as track stats. With Hudl, players can create highlights videos with title slides, music and spot shadows to share with family, friends and recruiters.

Imagining a better youth sports experience for everyone in America, TiPEVO partners with best of breed companies to provide parents in youth sports a better understanding and easier access to important tools and benefits.

TiPEVO is uniquely able to understanding what is valuable to youth sports parents. TiPEVO, a data solutions company, integrates verified, independent, crowd-sourced reviews of clubs and programs seamlessly into the American Youth Sports Directory and brings a whole new dimension to the youth sports landscape. This is youth sports Re-Imagined.®

TiPEVO gives players and parents a real voice and provides the youth sports landscape with the ability to discover what matters to the consumer.

For more information on Hudl and TiPEVO teaming up, visit Hudl’s announcement or Hudl. #TalkToTiPEVO

