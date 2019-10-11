GAF Roofing Academy Hispanic Recruitment Event This Saturday Oct. 12 and Sunday Oct. 13 at Garibaldi Bazaar

GAF Roofing Products is recruiting Hispanic individuals who would be interested in a roofing career to attend the two-week training course at it's Dallas plant. There is no cost for the course and students will be paid during the course. Upon graduation they will receive a set of their own roofing hand tools and a list of contractors looking for trained individuals to hire.

Dallas, TX, October 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- GAF Roofing Academy to hold Hispanic recruitment event Saturday, October 12 and Sunday October 13 at Garibaldi Bazaar. Individuals will be able to sign up for a free Roofing Academy course on the spot.

GAF, the largest roofing products company in the US, is offering a program for individuals to learn the skills necessary to become a roofing professional. The course is two weeks long and is composed of classroom training, as well as hands-on practical training. There is absolutely no cost for the course or any other aspect of the program and participants will be paid while they are attending classes. Upon graduation, students will receive their own set of the hand tools necessary to work in roofing. They will also be provided with a list of roofing contractors in the Dallas area that are constantly looking for individuals with the right experience or training.

Roofing is a growth industry with thousands of contractors constantly looking for well-trained or experienced individuals. It’s believed that there will be more than 48,000 roofing jobs to fill in the next eight years. Graduates will receive a certificate of completion from GAF. The prominence and importance of the GAF brand in the roofing supply industry will provide all graduates with significant credibility as they get on their way in their roofing career. Individuals who graduate can pursue a career as a roofing employee or start their own roofing company.

Brian Cornelius, Program Director for the GAF Roofing Academy, said the company is doing this because of its commitment to provide unparalleled support to its customers and to connecting with the Hispanic Community, “We have heard our contractors loud and clear regarding the lack of individuals with the training or background to work as roofers. This is a win all the way around, the Hispanic community gets access to a great opportunity to learn a trade and earn a good wage, and our customers see that we’re doing something to address the lack of trained roofing professionals.”

Garibaldi Bazaar is located at 9334 E R.L Thornton Fwy Dallas, TX 75228.

For more information on the recruitment event contact Juan Faura (817) 937-7435 or juan@puentemarketing.com.

