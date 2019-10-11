World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes)

Los Angeles, CA, October 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (OTC:WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L.

Dancers takes the viewer on a tour of the world of dance that is spiritual, stylistic and emotional, covering the multiple meanings of the act of dancing itself and those who perform it. There are no limits to dance, its expressions and its applications in physical movement as evidenced by this multicultural production.

Dancers was filmed in multiple locations around the world, including Spain, Italy, Mexico, Japan, the United States, Brazil, and Finland. The production had the participation of award-winning choreographers and recognized collaborators in the creation of contemporary styles of dance, including from the National Dance Company (ES), Factoria Echegaray (ES), the National Ballet of Spain (ES), Pina Bausch Foundation (DM), and Dance Down Cia Elias Lafuente (ES). Among the composers featured in the film are Ramon Paus, Alejandro Roman, Fedrico Jusid, Juanjo Talavera, Fernando Lazaro, Adrian Pertout, Juan Ant. Mata, Selenite, and Odin Kaban. Artistic direction was provided by Cristina Masson, who was awarded the prize “100 Latinos” of the City Hall of Madrid for her career, and who is the director of EnClaveDanza and Academic of the AAEE (Academia de las Artes Escénicas de España).

Directed by Juan Vicente Chuliá (also known for Tempered and The Process), and stars internationally-acclaimed dancers and dance companies including Minna Tervamäki (First Dancer, Helsinki Ballet), Kaari Martin (director, Ronny & Karri Martin Company), and Danza Down Elías Lafuente Dance Company. The Film was co-produced by Es. Arte, Juan Vicente Chuliá, and EnclaveDanza.

“The cast and crew and I are so pleased that the film has been picked up by distributor World Wide and will be receiving North American exposure through various marketing windows, including streaming and VOD,” states Juan Vicente Chuliá, the film’s director. “The values and themes in Dancers have universal reach and appeal both to our intellect as well as our emotions. I’m delighted that US audiences will join us in this journey,” Chuliá further added.

Dancers has been showcased at numerous film festivals including: Docs Without Borders Film Festival (Nassau) – Winner Outstanding Excellence; Independent Prisma Awards (Rome) – Finalist Best Feature Doc; International Festival Cinema Povero (Varese) – Finalist Best Feature Documentary; Rethink Dance Film Festival (Fargo) – Finalist; International Film Festival (Jakarta) – Official Selection; Atlantic International Film Festival (Barranquilla) – Official Selection; Global Cinema Festival (The Hague) – Official Selection; Mostra de Valencia Film Festival (Valencia) – Official Selection; Mostra GiroDanza Cena Expandida (Goiania) - Winner Best Feature Documentary; Festival Cena Expandida in Goiania (Brazil) – Winner Best Documentary; Alive Doc International Documentary Film Festival (Los Angeles) – Winner Best Feature Documentary and Fan Award.

“We’re very proud to be bringing such a beautifully produced film as DANCERS to American audiences,” stated Paul D. Hancock President/CEO of World Wide. “The film’s cultural diversity fits in perfectly with our usual audience of international clientele throughout the United States and all those cinephiles that are inspired by filmed entertainment that is not only entertaining, but also educational and even healing.” Hancock further stated.

Dancers will be released across a wide variety of platforms throughout the U.S. in winter 2020 including streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, among others. The film will also be made available for special screenings to a wide variety of performing art centers, Universities/colleges, and dance schools/studios.

Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production, and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television content. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have created, distributed, and consulted on a wide variety of film and television products, earning Academy awards, Emmy awards, and prizes from international film festivals.

