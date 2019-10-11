Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of GCP Fund, Shares His Views on Recent Spike in Commercial Hard Money Lending

At a recent event, Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of GCP Fund, commented on recent developments in the hard money loans market.

New York, NY, October 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The market for hard money lenders continues to grow as new entrants come in. There are about 8,300 hard money lenders serving the US market as of this year, which is a 40% increase since 2016. (Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-12/high-interest-lenders-up-40-even-as-home-flipping-trend-weakens) A large portion of lenders operate independently, while others are backed by large financial institutions that have created hard money divisions.

Gregg Pierce, who has earned a reputation in the finance market for his insights on the economy and hard money loans, is very pleased by the growth of commercial hard money lending in the US.

Pierce is the managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, a leading commercial lending firm that has been serving investors for many years. His extensive knowledge and expertise about commercial lending and the economy have made him a trusted resource in the industry.

As a financial expert, Pierce has been vocal about his optimism regarding the growth of commercial hard money loans. In the last stages of the previous economic cycle, the private lending sector witnessed an influx of entrants in the market. Since 2016, there has been a 40% increase in financial institutions in the market.

In a company event, Gregg Pierce stated, “I am genuinely passionate about keeping up with trends in financial markets. The increase in demand for hard money loans is a clear indication that local businesses are willing to spend money in an attempt to meet the requirements of their customers.”

“There are multiple reasons for the growth of small businesses in the USA. They have more confidence in their ability to pay off their loans than they had previously. The growth of small businesses is crucial for the economy; they hire local workers and contribute to the local government by paying taxes which is why commercial hard money loans are beneficial,” he continued.

Securing loans from banks and conventional financial institutions has become tougher for small business. Applicants have to meet strict requirements and are turned down when they fail to meet the criteria. This led to the development of alternate lending methods such as commercial hard money loans.

About Gregg Pierce

Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for its insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. He currently works as the managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, where he provides guidance to businessmen from all industries.

Website: https://gcpfund.com/

Contact: 1-800-514-7350

Fax: 516-299-9133

Business Address: 274 Madison Avenue Suite 901 New York, NY 10016

Email: contact@gcpfund.com

