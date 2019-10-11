HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Offer Minimally Invasive Surgery to Remove Blood Clot from Brain

New Procedure Quickly Removes Blood from Brain after Intracerebral Hemorrhage.

Englewood, CO, October 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center, a level I trauma center and the Rocky Mountain Region’s first Joint Commission certified comprehensive stroke center, is the first hospital in Denver to offer minimally invasive surgery to remove blood clot from the brain using a neuro evacuation device. This novel procedure holds the potential to benefit patients suffering from hemorrhagic stroke who typically face limited treatment options and a low survival rate.

Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures and bleeds into the surrounding brain. The most common cause is hypertension (high blood pressure), which usually has no symptoms. This leaves many people unaware that they need to be treated before the hemorrhage occurs. Up to half of all people who suffer from this type of stroke die, with many of these deaths occurring within two days of onset. For those who survive, recovery is slow and oftentimes includes a lengthy and costly hospital stay as well as extensive therapy.

“For patients who suffer from intracerebral hemorrhage, removing the blood from the brain quickly and completely may facilitate their recovery,” said Eric Arias, MD, endovascular neurosurgeon at Swedish Medical Center. “Now that we have the technology to remove the blood, it is our hope that we will not only be able to save these patients’ lives, but give them a better chance at full recovery.”

Some possible signs of hemorrhagic stroke include sudden weakness, tingling, or paralysis in the face, arm, or leg, (especially on one side); sudden onset of severe headache; trouble with vision; loss of balance and coordination; nausea and vomiting; and trouble with language skills (reading, writing, speaking, or understanding). This is a serious medical condition that requires immediate attention. If someone is having these symptoms, it is important that 911 is called immediately.

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

