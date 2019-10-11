P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident.

Salt Lake City, UT, October 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- P.I.HELP Injury Clinics announced that they now cater to millennials when it comes to their healthcare needs after a personal injury accident.

Millennials want healthcare delivered quickly and efficiently so P.I.HELP Injury Clinics make it easy for millennials to schedule appointments and communicate by text message or by a phone call. Waiting for days or weeks for any appointment seems crazy to millennials so P.I.HELP Injury Clinics make it a priority to schedule same day appointments for their new patients. They also have extended hours of care for patients who get off from work later in the day. P.I.HELP Injury Clinics also know that millennials are environmentalists so P.I.HELP has chosen to be a paperless clinic and keep digital medical records. Millennials also believe in a more holistic approach to health so at P.I.HELP Injury Clinics, they offer chiropractic care, physical rehabilitation therapy with a focus on stretching and strengthening along with myofascial release treatment. “When it comes to treatment, millennials prefer chiropractic, strength exercises and stretching as opposed to steroid injections,” said Dr. Bryn Bradley, chiropractor at P.I.HELP Injury Clinics.

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics know that millennials look for efficiency and don’t want to wait around for their vehicles to be fixed after a car accident so they provide effortless and reliable transportation to and from their clinics so that their patients can make it to their appointments even though they don’t have a vehicle. Rides are scheduled on behalf of patients by utilizing on-demand, ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft. Information about the vehicle and driver is communicated to patients via text message or a phone call so that patients feel safer and more comfortable with their ride.

“We hope that this service will provide a comfortable and reliable transportation option for patients who have suffered a personal injury accident so that we can get them on the road to recovery,” said Bradley.

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics offer physical rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care to personal injury patients in a bilingual English/Spanish setting in Murray, Utah.

