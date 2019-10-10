NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross

Port Jefferson Station, NY, October 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, along with several others being recognized for their humanitarian efforts.

Dr. Vacirca, a board certified hematologist and oncologist, is being honored here for his compassion and commitment to patient care, on which many families contending with cancer issues have relied and for his steadfast support of the Red Cross mission.

Before receiving this latest accolade, he was a recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt award for outstanding dedication to patient care and has been named in Newsday’s Top Doctors. Dr. Vacirca serves as a consulting physician for the Long Island Association for Aids Care (LIAAC) and was honored for his role in enabling LIAAC staff to bring state of the art HIV testing to New York.

He is the immediate past president of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), medical director for Amerisource Bergen specialty group, a Scientific Advisory Board Member for Caris Life Sciences, director at OneOncology, director at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and serves as a medical board advisor for Flatiron Health, located in New York City.

Additionally, he is vice-chairman of the board for Odonate Therapeutics, a company he cofounded in 2016, which is dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer.

In keeping with his humanitarian efforts, in 2014 Dr. Vacirca founded the New York Cancer Foundation, of which he is the chair of the board of directors. The Foundation provides financial assistance to patients undergoing treatment for cancer. Since its inception, the New York Cancer Foundation has helped hundreds of patients and their families providing grants to pay non-medical expenses including rent, mortgage, utility bills and transportation to and from treatment.

Likewise, while leading the New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Dr. Vacirca has been passionate about providing the best cancer treatments to patients close to home, recently opening of a new Port Jefferson Station cancer center to serve the area. “We want to be able to offer the newest therapies to all of our patients on Long Island and this is our starting point; With more than fifty clinical trials available we can bring the newest and best drugs to our patients. This is a proud moment for those dedicated to comprehensive cancer care,” said Dr. Vacirca, who remains committed to serving the community on all levels.

Tickets for the event are available online. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossNY.

Proceeds raised during the Gala will enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people affected by disasters like hurricanes, home fires, and countless other crises. Sponsors of the 2019 American Red Cross Heroes Among Us Gala include, Jones Lang LaSalle, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Ogilvy, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Barclays, BNY Mellon, Citi, Marsh & McLennan Companies, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

About NYCBS

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, community-based cancer care available in each and every New York community. We are proud to be a partner of OneOncology and a proud sponsor of the New York Cancer Foundation.

Contact Information:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Jeremy Mutschler, Senior Director of Marketing

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796787

Press Release Distributed by PR.com