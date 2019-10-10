Canadians Celebrate Successful Immigrants at PDCI

The Professional Development Conference for Immigrants (PDCI) was held at Humber College, North Campus in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 06. This conference created the opportunity to network with and celebrate successful immigrants in Canada. 1600 people signed up, and hundreds attended the informative panel discussions and workshops. Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, the keynote speaker for the opening ceremony, who is a 5-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, received the ICON Award.

Toronto, Canada, October 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Professional Development Conference for Immigrants (PDCI) was held at Humber College, North Campus in Toronto on Sunday Oct 06. The intention of this conference was to create the opportunity to network with and celebrate successful immigrants in Canada.

1600 people signed up, and hundreds attended the informative panel discussions and workshops. Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, the keynote speaker for the opening ceremony, who is a 5-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, received the ICON Award for his monumental achievements. Dr. Ahmed Ali from Success Actualization Coaching braced the stage as the closing keynote speaker. The event was emceed by Roger Caesar, multiple award-winning champion of public speaking.

20 successful immigrants appeared on the panels and shared their wisdom and experience with the audience. The panelists listed below received the "Master of Success" award at this conference:

Business and Entrepreneurship Panel

· Mohamad Fakih (Founder of Paramount Fine foods)

· Kundan Joshi (Creator of Applabb, RBC entrepreneur of the year)

· Susur Lee (Celebrity Chef, Media Personality)

· Dr. Shahab Anari (Co-founder of PDCI, Personal Branding Expert)

· Shishir Lakhani (Veteran entrepreneur, recipient of Sovereign’s Medal from the Governor General of Canada)

Engineering and IT Panel

· Tom Murad (Country Lead of Engineering & Academics at Siemens Canada)

· Ana Badila (Director of Electrical Design and Pre-Construction at EllisDon)

· Mo Elbestawi (Director of W Booth School of Engineering, McMaster Uni)

· Ellis Mendez (Senior Portfolio Manager for Strategic Initiatives, Scotiabank)

· Farzad Rayegani (Senior Dean of Applied Technology at Humber College)

· Peter Paul (Manager of Immigrant Programs and Services at Humber College)

Healthcare and Medical Sciences Panel

· Dr. Shafi Bhuiyan (Program Manager of Internationally Trained Medical Doctors at Ryerson Uni)

· Sherif Guorgui (CEO of United Pharma Group)

· Cameron Moser (Director of Programs and Services at ACCES Employment)

· Suchitra Devarajan (Project Leader at Apotex)

· Dr. Pejman Maralani (Neuroradiologist, Assistant professor at University of Toronto)

Culture and Community Panel

· Mina Mawani (President and CEO of Crohn's and Colitis Canada)

· Dalal Al-Waheidi (Executive Director at We Charity)

· Sukhjit Singh (Change Agent, Career Coach to Newcomers)

· Sathish Bala (Serial entrepreneur, founder of DesiFest)

As part of the conference, 12 authors launched their books, "Canadian Success" and "I Just Didn’t Want to Say Goodbye." These authors were: Hoss Abadi, Moe Asgarian, Sina Dejnabadi, Kamran Etessam, Mehrnoosh Jalilian, Ali Rezaie Shahmirzadi, Mitra Mohamadzadeh, Sara Rahimi, Dr. Alireza Sharifi, Dr. Zahra Tousi, Ehsan Velayati, and Hedieh Samimi. The "Canadian Success" book went on to become the number one best-selling book in the Immigration Category on Amazon the next day.

PDCI was organized by North Star Success Inc., a company founded by Dr. Katty Bidad and Dr. Shahab Anari. North Star Success Inc. is a personal branding agency that has helped more than 4,000 professionals in Canada grow their business.

