New Age Expands Again

New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Nashville, TN.

Charlotte, NC, October 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New Age Marketing, a company that has a foundation built around client acquisitions and employee development, has made yet another significant business move to maximize its imprint on the industry. This move was the announcement of a new market expansion to Nashville. In an interview with some of the New Age Marketing team, they shared all the details and what takes place behind the scenes in preparation for a major decision such as this.

As the fall season swings into full gear, New Age Marketing’s National Director of Operations, Jared Poniatowski and Senior Director of Operations, Dante Murchison, prepare their recently promoted staff member, Louis Santos for what lies ahead of him as the new director of business in the Central South Eastern Market.

“At New Age Marketing we take three major factors into consideration when vetting someone for a senior level management role. We value someone’s ability to positively impact his or her fellow coworkers both in and outside of our office setting. We then consider that person’s proficiency at conducting full-scale operations on a day-to-day basis. And last but not least, New Age Marketing turns its attention to this person’s full understanding of our overall company strategy and vision.” - Sr. Director of Operations at New Age Marketing, Dante Murchison

“I came into this industry in search of hands-on marketing experience but the experience and knowledge I’ve gained since working at New Age Marketing has been more than I ever anticipated. It didn’t take long for me to realize that it was much more than just a job. The ways in which I have developed as a person have not only excited me, but it has also given me full confidence in becoming a successful business owner. I’m beyond grateful to be in the position where I can empower others while developing my own staff members. My team and I can’t wait to dig into this new territory with new clients and their campaigns!” - Director of Operations, Louis Santos

“Louis has come a long way since he joined the company coming out of college,” said Poniatowski on Santos’s promotion. “All respect that he’s earned within the company, within the organization, and with his peers is 100% deserved. He’s made huge strides and we’re proud to give him this promotion and chance to prove himself further.”

Santos plans to continue impacting his coworkers from a senior management position, and maintain a team-driven culture as he builds his business out of the Nashville market. As for Charlotte, the theme of true leadership creating generational success is one that continues to motivate, and give clients the level of return they have come to expect from the men and women of New Age Marketing.

