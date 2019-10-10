Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library

The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition.

Georgetown, KY, October 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Scott County Public Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The touring library exhibition - based on the special exhibition of the same name at the Museum in Washington, D.C. - will travel to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2022

“We are very proud to be selected from a pool of more than 250 applicants to host this important and powerful exhibition,” said Library Executive Director Patti Burnside. “We will be partnering with many organizations in the area to offer programs during the exhibition, as well as with our local schools to host field trips. The exhibition will challenge people to not only ask ‘what would I have done?’ but also, ‘what will I do?’”

Americans and the Holocaust will be on display at SCPL, along with a series of related special events, from February 24 to April 7, 2021.

Drawing on a remarkable collection of primary sources from the 1930s and ’40s, the exhibition focuses on the stories of individuals and groups of Americans who took action in response to Nazism. It will challenge visitors to consider the responsibilities and obstacles faced by individuals - from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to ordinary Americans - who made difficult choices, sought to effect change, and, in a few cases, took significant risks to help victims of Nazism even as rescue never became a government priority.

In addition to the traveling exhibition on loan, SCPL will receive a cash grant to support public programs. Melissa Gibson, SCPL Adult Services Manager, will be the project director and will also have expenses paid to attend an orientation workshop at the Museum.

For more information about Americans and the Holocaust, visit ushmm.org/americans-ala.

Americans and the Holocaust: A Traveling Exhibition for Libraries is an educational initiative of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association.

Americans and the Holocaust was made possible by the generous support of lead sponsor Jeannie & Jonathan Lavine. Additional major funding was provided by the Bildners - Joan & Allen z”l, Elisa Spungen & Rob, Nancy & Jim; and Jane and Daniel Och. The Museum's exhibitions are also supported by the Lester Robbins and Sheila Johnson Robbins Traveling and Special Exhibitions Fund, established in 1990.

Contact:

Patti Burnside

Executive Director

Scott County Public Library

502-863-3566

patti@scottpublib.org

Contact Information:

Scott County Public Library

Minyoung Bowling

502-863-3566

Contact via Email

www.scottpublib.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796588

Press Release Distributed by PR.com