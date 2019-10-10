Angela Jones Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Forest Park, IL, October 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Angela Jones of Forest Park, Illinois is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of government service and finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Angela Jones

Angela Jones is the acting manager of Distribution Operations with the United States Postal Service. She received full-range training of the entire plant operations at a near-northwest suburban postal processing facility. She is responsible for managing direction and oversight of supervisors and craft employees within their work centers that include high-speed automation machines, mechanized equipment and manual distribution. She generates, reviews, analyzes and submits a series of productivity and manpower reports daily. Angela also interacts with other functional areas including maintenance, transportation and field customer service operations management. In addition, she emphasizes safety and productivity goals with performance objectives to all employees and ensures full safety compliance throughout the facility.

Ms. Jones also serves as a tax and business consultant. From her earliest position as a bank teller, Angela knew that she eventually wanted to acquire a senior-level position in accounting and finance management in the private or federal sector. Due to recent promotional opportunities, she has reached that goal.

Currently, Angela is a candidate for her B.S. in Technical Management with a concentration in Accounting from DeVry University, to be completed in December of 2019. She earned an A.S. in Executive Accounting from Northwestern College, holds a certification in Accounts Payable Management and has a certification as an Accounts Payable Specialist. She is also a certified Notary Signing Agent and a certified Illinois Notary Public.

Ms. Jones is a member of the National Association of Black Accountants, Sigma Alpha Pi, The National Society of Leadership and Success, the W.Y.C.A., and the N.A.A.C.P. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and fitness.

"You can't make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen." - Michelle Obama

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

