Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival

Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants.

The event will take place on October 12, 2019 at College Place (between W. Cross and Emmet streets) in Ypsilanti. The gates open at 1:00 pm and the festival will close at 5:00 pm. Admission is free. Hard cider samples require the purchase of a $25 wristband. The first five hundred to attend will receive a small mason jar for their samples.

"This year the festival will highlight even more of Michigan’s best cider and mead makers. People will have the opportunity to simple over 30 different types of cider," says Julie Palmer, festival co-founders and owner of JEM Events, an event planning and production company.

The live music line up includes Annie Oakes; Las Drogos; rapper Lucy Lujah; Mercury Salad, and DJ Mikael Dunn.

To learn more, visit www.westcrossciderfest.com or call us at 734-904-9510.

