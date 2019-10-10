Local Atlanta Actress, Denitra Isler, Masters TV and Movie Scenes

Atlanta, GA, October 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Denitra Isler, actress and lead singer of Conkrete God to perform on Saturday at Gay Pride Festival, Nissan Stage at 3:20pm.

By day, Denitra Isler plays Nurse Hundley, the head nurse on the hit Fox show, The Resident. At night, she transforms into GodMama, the hard-charging lead singer of the rock band Conkrete God. Don’t miss the heart-stopping performance at the Gay Pride Festival this Saturday, October 12, 2019 on the Nissan Stage at 3:20 pm.

Come and get some of this Rock!

About Conkrete God

Hard and heavy, Atlanta-based ConKrete God was solidified in early 2017. Their influences range the musical spectrum from Van Halen to 24-7 Spyz to Mothers Finest.

After their previous band kind of fell apart, Norm (Kewl), Terry (Auslander), and Corey (Professor Steam Boi) kept at it, to put together a balls-to-the-walls rock band. It took a while to find the right fit, but they soon stumbled upon Denitra (GodMama). From the first note, they knew she was the one. When Lindsey (The Conkreetor) entered the picture, they knew they had something special.

Conkrete God came together to make music say something worth saying... they wanted it to be hard and moving... they wanted to make music of heart & stone.

Awards

2018 Punk Black Battle of the Bands 1st place

2019 Mad Life Battle of the Bands 1st place

2019 Rock ‘N’ Taco Battle of the Bands 1st place

PR Contact: Letesa Isler

Email: Letesa.Isler@icloud.com

Booking Contact: 678-755-4838

Contact Information:

Letesa Isler

847-971-9303

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796594

Press Release Distributed by PR.com