New Age Marketing Goes Above and Beyond in the Charlotte Community

Toys for Pups

Charlotte, NC, October 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Throughout 2019, New Age Marketing led the way in their industry, not only for their marketing game and brand mastery, but also for their amount of charity involvement. The promotional marketing firm, located in the Tyvola district of Charlotte, did not shy away from any philanthropy opportunities, in particular, they teamed up with a variety of local non-profit organizations over the past eight months. In the past week, New Age Marketing collected items from the society’s wish list to donate. Their team was super excited to support The Humane Society of Charlotte for the Summer Charity event.

Committed to improving the lives of animals and people at the Humane Society of Charlotte, they believe that by working to improve animal welfare, we’re not only saving the lives of animals who need our help but are also building a better community by creating families with healthy, happy pets, educating pet owners and ensuring the safety and well-being of both two-legged and four-legged Charlatans.

“Contributing to the betterment of your community, people, and animals in it gives you a better sense of what the word, 'community' truly means. I feel that through our local involvement, I’ve provided my employees with the true understanding of what it means to be part of something much bigger.”

- Jared Poniatowski, Director at New Age Marketing

“Philanthropy is what we’ve tried to build here at New Age Marketing. A culture of caring, leadership, and good character is something we have genuinely tried to achieve within our Charlotte based company. It’s been extremely impressive to see our team come together the way they have for such an amazing cause. Each person here brought something to the table, which has made an unbelievable impact!”

- Sr., Director of Operations at New Age Marketing, Dante Murchison

