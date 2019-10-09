Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology

In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops' support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not.

Durham, NC, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- When a laptop component stops working, it can disrupt the user’s work and productivity without warning. When an IT admin, business owner, or end-user receives an alert for an imminent failure, they can schedule a repair and avoid this disruption.

PT conducted hands-on testing of Dell commercial and consumer laptops, along with laptops from two other vendors. The commercial laptops had Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist and the consumer laptops had Dell Premium Support Plus with SupportAssist. Engineers at PT placed a drive they knew to be failing in each laptop and then observed whether the laptops’ support solutions detected this failure and notified the user. Dell’s unique technology, SupportAssist, detected the failing drive in the Dell laptops and sent information about the issue to Dell and a notification to PT, the end-user.

According to the commercial laptop report, “In our testing, Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist was the only support package to detect an impending hard drive failure and alert us. That makes ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist a great choice for minimizing the headaches and downtime that can occur when hard drives fail.”

To learn more, read the commercial laptop comparison report at http://facts.pt/0xvze8 and the consumer laptop comparison report at http://facts.pt/7rt9w4u.

