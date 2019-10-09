Eileen Nicosia Joins Counsellors Title Agency

Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties.

Toms River, NJ, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Counsellors Title Agency, Inc., www.counsellorstitle.net, is pleased to announce that Eileen Nicosia has joined the agency’s sales force of licensed title producers. Eileen Nicosia arrives at Counsellors Title Agency with a notable professional background in the title insurance industry.

“Our company’s vision is to become New Jersey’s most respected agency, and that is only possible by adding to our core team exceptional professionals who raise our benchmark and reputation for delivering the most reliable service possible. Eileen’s industry expertise matches our company culture of excellence,” stated Ralph Aponte, President and Founder of Counsellors Title Agency.

Background & Experience

Eileen Nicosia has been a licensed title producer since 1998. For the last two decades, she has been involved in every aspect of the title business, including owning her own settlement agency. She will work to foster Counsellors Title’s lead generation business growth.

Eileen brings to Counsellors Title a wealth of knowledge and experience in addition to her commitment to maximize client satisfaction. She can be reached at 973-477-1922 or email eileen@counsellorstitle.com.

Counsellors Title Agency

Counsellors Title Agency, Inc., a New Jersey-based title company, offers title insurance and closing services to sellers and home buyers throughout the state. Through its agency headquarters in Toms River, and its branch offices in Monmouth, Morris, Ocean and Union counties, Counsellors provides title services such as title insurance, settlement services, document preparation for its attorneys, realtors and loan officers.

The title insurance policy protects the home buyer and mortgage lender from issues arising during the transfer of title ownership and as such seeks to avoid potential financial loss stemming from a lawsuit or claim after the property has been purchased. The search process which precedes the title policy seeks to provide a clean history that is free of fraud, unpaid taxes and legal obligations.

Counsellors Title Agency currently serves all 21 counties in New Jersey through its four county locations: Ocean, Morris, Monmouth and Union.

About Counsellors Title

Counsellors Title Agency was founded in 1996 by Ralph Aponte. His hard work and collegial enthusiasm grew the title/escrow agency into one of New Jersey’s premier property title agencies, writing thousands of policies for home owners, businesses and institutions since inception. He is a lifelong New Jersey resident and businessman. With over 30 years’ experience specializing in title insurance and title research, Ralph has built his repertoire of business tools to include management, commercial and business development. Counsellors Title Agency (CTA) maintains an outstanding customer retention record of over 95%. Today, CTA’s impeccable track record over the last 21 years is one on which hundreds of attorneys, loan officers and Realtors have come to rely. Counsellors Title Agency, Inc. has consistently provided swift and knowledgeable title insurance settlement and search expertise for thousands of New Jersey’s attorneys, loan officers, Realtors, borrowers and purchasers. CTA’s detail-oriented team of professionals streamlines the complexities of a real estate transaction to make each one stress and glitch-free.

For more information, please contact Ralph Aponte, 732.914.1400 or go to the company website for a free quote or more information.

