Long Island Construction Attorney John Caravella Invited to Speak at the AIA Contract Document Workshop

Uniondale, NY, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On October 17, 2019 John Caravella will be speaking at the AIA Contract Document Workshop located in Ronkonkoma, New York. Held and organized by Halfmoon Education Incorporated, the AIA Contract Document Workshop will analyze most common AIA contract documents and ways to use them. Specifically, this seminar will cover the examination of primary AIA Contract documents and General Conditions, learning about supplemental or alternate AIA contract documents, reviewing contract fundamentals, agreements between owner, architect, designer-builder and construction manager and evaluating completed contract documents for sample projects.

From 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Mr. Caravella will be speaking about the following topics:

Review and analysis of most commonly used AIA standard forms and agreements; Cost plus fee with GMP formats; standard form of agreement between owner and architect; standard form of agreement between owner and construction manager where construction manager is also contractor; standard form of agreement between owner and design-builder; standard form of agreement between contractor and subcontractor and standard form of agreement between architect and consultant.

From 3:15 PM – 4:30 PM Mr. Caravella will be speaking about the following topics:

Contract terminologies; understanding project delivery and types of construction contracts; understanding roles and relationships of project participants; contract negotiation and drafting and primary legal principles applied to construction contract interpretation.

From 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Mr. Caravella will be conducting a case study on the following topic:

Analysis of a completed complex AIA construction contract, contract negotiation and tips.

For live updates and reminders, please visit John Caravella’s official LinkedIn page, or the Construction Law Blog.

About John Caravella, Esq.

John Caravella, Esq. is a construction attorney and formerly practicing project architect, with offices in Uniondale and Melville New York, as well as Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The Law Offices of John Caravella P.C. represents architects, engineers, contractors, construction managers, subcontractors, and project owners in all phases of pre and post construction services.

Typical services include the drafting and negotiation of complex construction contracts, including AIA form agreements; public and private mechanics lien or bond claims, as well as a litigation or arbitration of complex construction claims.

Mr. Caravella has been awarded the Leadership in Law Award by the Long Island Business News (Nov. '14), as well as named to its "Ones to Watch in Long Island Law" list (June '12), invited to speak at industry functions, interviewed by local press outlets, has had legal articles published and is appointed to serve as an arbitrator to the American Arbitration Association Construction Industry Panel of Neutrals, since 2010. Mr. Caravella is also a member of the Nassau County Bar Association Construction Law Committee, Broward County Bar Association Construction Law Committee, New York State Bar Association and writes for The Construction Law Blog. Mr. Caravella maintains an “open door” office policy and always provides free, no-obligation telephone consultations.

About Halfmoon Education Incorporated:

HalfMoon Education began providing high-quality continuing education seminars to professionals in 1996. In 2012, HalfMoon was transferred from HalfMoon LLC to the new not-for-profit organization, HalfMoon Education Inc. At that same time, HalfMoon Education acquired Foxmoor Continuing Education, a respected provider of post-secondary learning activities and programs for attorneys, accountants, and financial professionals. In addition to our quality seminars and webinars, we take pride in providing you with unsurpassed customer service and guarantee your satisfaction. We listen to your program suggestions and ideas for improvement, resolve your complaints, and make sure your CE credits are reported or you receive the documentation you need to substantiate your achievements.

