Searchen Networks Rebrands Domain Store as RegisterYourDomains.com

Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator.

West Palm Beach, FL, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Searchen Networks, a digital brand now solely owned and operated by Internet Marketing Services Inc., in the State of Florida, has launched its domain name registration business under a new uniform resource locator (URL / web address) which it says is easy to remember and directly to the point “RegisterYourDomains.com.”

Searchen Networks, which operated in New York State since its inception in 2002, has been acquired and reorganized in the State of Florida by Internet Marketing Services Inc. It’s CEO John Colascione says the new web address makes it easier to remember as well as makes sense.

Affiliated with and operating as a “domain name reseller,” Searchen Networks has been selling Internet domain names to customers across the globe for ten years and provides these services to the majority of its account holders in the United States and Canada.

“RegisterYourDomains.com is the perfect web address for our online store and is easy to remember,” said owner John Colascione. “It also helps us rank better in search engines when people search keywords related to registering domain names, and that helps tremendously. It’s always been how we gained the majority of our new customers; from online searches,” Colascione added.

Customers are provided the RegisterYourDomains.com portal to register new domain names, purchase and managing existing names, buy hosting and order Internet related products and services. RegisterYourDomains.com will now serve customers as a simple and single point to both manage their domain names and hosting products while offering a simple search and register function for assisting new customers in finding the perfect domain name.

To utilize the service visit https://www.registeryourdomains.com where a search function allows users to check the availability of ordinary web addresses which can be registered for $10 and/or $20/year roughly. Users are also offered new and alternative URLs such as newer gTLD extensions.

Contact Information:

Internet Marketing Services Inc.

John Colascione

631-587-7050

Contact via Email

https://www.searchen.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796429

Press Release Distributed by PR.com