Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting

New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You.

High Point, NC, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Essentialgifting today announced storr. shop/giftsinspiredbyyou, an online store with personal and experiential product purchasing options. Storr-Gifts Inspired by You, offers an extended product selection to appeal to Essentialgifting shoppers. Customers seeking immense choices for gifting now have options in addition to the most popular personalized one of a kind gift-box.

Storr provides an exciting product enhancement to the Essentialgifting gift selections, also an opportunity to share proceeds with non-profits, says Donna Flack, Gift Stylist/Owner at Essentialgifting.com. The storr shop will feature an assortment of graphic tees, leather & fashion accessories, travel and home giftables. Essentialgifting customers love the opportunity to “gift themselves” insights that lead to partnering with Storr for trend-forward product selections for quick products or gifts on the go.

Features and benefits of Storr Shop-Gifts Inspired by You

· New Brand Products

· A variety of gift categories

· Percentage of Storr earnings donated to non-profits

Storr-gifts Inspired by You, now available with constant product additions to meet every budget. For more information on storr. shop/giftsinspiredbyyou, visit Essentialgifting.

About Essentialgifting

A premier online gift shop specializing in personalized gifting, creating inspiring and stylish gift solutions for lifestyles, all occasions and events delivering the ultimate gift experience. Essentialgifting, based in the triad area of Greensboro/High Point, North Carolina, home of the International Home Furnishings market, transitioned from a personal shopper gift-giving service to Essentialgifting, an online gift-giving e-commerce solution. Important to the Essentialgifting customer is keeping the recipient top of mind. Shoppers can find gift ideas and inspiration through Essentialgifting’s Giftspiration Newsletter. Essentialgifting is truly inspired by the generosity of gifting.

