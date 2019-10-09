Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with.

Nashville, TN, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- IL Sistema Entertainment has signed recording music artist, singer/songwriter Nolan Neal to the company.

Nolan Neal is a native of Nashville, TN with both parents having been professional, performing musicians. Nolan’s career has seen major labels, a brief stint as lead singer for rock band Hinder and a two-time contestant on the Voice, including a run to “Knockout Round.” His signature voice turned the chairs of Adam Levine and Blake Shelton instantaneously with Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys following. Nolan chose Team Adam.

Additionally, Neal’s writing career has put him in writing rooms for the past decade with top writers in Nashville like Kirsti Manna who co-wrote Blake Shelton’s iconic “Austin.”

Nolan Neal’s cover of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” turned all four chairs on The Voice and is only the second of the blind auditions to crack the Top 50 on iTunes’ overall singles chart. This month he’s turning heads with an acoustic recording of that same legacy song which has been released on IL Sistema Entertainment and is available on all digital outlets.

