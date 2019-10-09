Carey Conley Guest Speaker at Mastermind Leverage Retreat with Sharon and Michael Lechter

Conley's focus on "Vision and Purpose" enhances the intensive think tank experience held at the Lechter's private lodge.

Scottsdale, AZ, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Carey Conley, a Speaker, Mentor, and Author of “Vision is Victory” and “Keep Looking Up,” specializes in creating a clear vision for your business and your life, was a guest speaker at the Mastermind Leverage Retreat with Sharon and Michael Lechter. Sharon Lechter is an international speaker, author and expert on financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Lechter is currently traveling with the Think and Grow Rich The Legacy World Tour, where she and Conley shared the stage at the Dallas event in August. Conley has been invited to share her expertise on how to recognize your purpose so you can thrive in this challenging world.

The Mastermind Leverage Retreat was held the first weekend in October at the private lodge of Sharon and Michael Lechter. Attendees participated in an in-depth personalized think-tank and cowboy experience. Conley’s session focused on creating a clearly defined and written vision and action plan.

Conley and her daughter have co-written a book entitled, “Keep Looking Up” to share their story and give people hope and encouragement to move gracefully through life’s adversities. The book will be published November 2019. Carey’s business experiences and her adversity in her personal life shine a bright light into the darkness that so many are facing today.

As an entrepreneur for over 25 years, Carey has built two thriving businesses, and in the last 2 decades, within her own speaking and coaching business, she has guided thousands of people to bring their ultimate vision to life.

After losing both her husband and son to suicide, Carey is now fueling her mission to not only help people see their vision, but to truly come to know their purpose and to create the legacy they wish to carry out.

About Carey Conley:

Author and Speaker, Carey Conley, has been helping entrepreneurs find their vision for more than 30 years. The author of Vision Is Victory, and host of a Vision & Purpose Mastercourse designed to help clients focus on their true purpose, gain clarity on your vision, and achieve success that is only a dream. Carey now resides in Scottsdale Arizona and is publishing a book with her daughter, Laurel Conley Wilson. “Keep Looking Up, Transforming Grief into Hope after Tragedy” is their personal story providing hope and encouragement to move gracefully through life’s adversities.

The “Keep Looking Up” Book Tour begins in Phoenix, Arizona on 11/11/19. To schedule interviews or host book signing events, contact the team at www.CareyConley.com.

