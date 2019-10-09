HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President

Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area.

Englewood, CO, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center is pleased to welcome Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, as the new quality vice president at Swedish Medical Center, a Level I trauma and burn center located in Englewood, Colorado. In this role, Hanlon will oversee several hospital-wide quality initiatives, facility certifications and hospital performance improvement outcomes. Hanlon brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvement to the 408 bed regional referral center located in Englewood, Colorado.

Hanlon joins Swedish from Advocate Condell Medical Center in Illinois where she was responsible for the Magnet Program and led up the successful efforts of the Magnet Designation Program. Previously Hanlon was the director and assistant vice president of quality/risk management at Rose Medical Center.

Hanlon is passionate about providing excellent and safe patient care, as well as employing continuous regulatory readiness, “I am thrilled be working with the successful team at Swedish Medical Center,” said Hanlon, “Swedish is the only Level I trauma center in Colorado to have received the esteemed 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades. I look forward to upholding the culture of safety and clinical excellence.”

When not working, Susan enjoys knitting, reading, hiking, biking, watching sports and spending quality time with her husband and two sons.

About Swedish

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only Level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

