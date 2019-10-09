Vision Direct Australia Launches Revolutionary Prescription Lens Scanner Technology - The Solution to Getting Your Prescriptions for Glasses for Free

Vision Direct Australia will combine cutting-edge technology from 6 over 6 to provide Australian customers a free solution to get prescription for glasses. It is the first company in Australia to bring this technology to customers.

Sydney, Australia, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Vision Direct Australia, the leading and fastest growing online eyewear retailer, announced today the introduction of Lens Scanner, a free application that will allow consumers to extract their prescription straight through their phone.

The FDA-listed app is powered by groundbreaking patented technology and only requires a smartphone, computer screen, magnetic card for measurement (i.e. credit card, subway card), and current glasses.

Being one of the first companies that had started taking initiatives to contribute to the eye health crisis solutions, Vision Direct’s Lens Scanner that is now available in Australia App Store and Google Play Store. Lens Scanner allows people who already possess prescription eyeglasses - but don’t remember their prescription details - to extract the optical parameters off their current glasses, making it easier for them to order new glasses online from the comfort of their home.

“We know that today’s consumers are very tech-savvy and driven by convenience and simplicity, so we proudly offer them a solution that will put them in greater control of their eyewear needs,” said CEO David Menning. “With Lens Scanner, consumers can easily get their prescription from their phones and at their own comfort. This revolutionary app saves them time and money from going to see doctors. We’re confident that this new app will envision our future of accessible and affordable eyewear for everyone.”

Lens Scanner disrupts the traditional model of buying prescription glasses. It’s free, user-friendly and time-saving. You don’t need to go to an eye clinic just to get your current eyeglasses prescription. In just a few easy steps, you can get your prescription right at the comfort of your home.

What you’ll need:

1. A smartphone with the Lens Scanner app downloaded that you can find in the App Store and Google Play store

2. A laptop or desktop (with a 12” screen or larger)

3. Your current pair of eyeglasses

4. A standard size magnetic card

Once the prescription is extracted, the website will automatically redirect you to the eyeglasses section of the website where you can purchase prescription eyeglasses online at affordable prices, with your prescription details automatically saved.

Small yet significant steps like these can put an end to vision problems that persist today.

Be the change that you want to make!

