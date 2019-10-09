Dr. Reid Robison and Cedar Psychiatry Now Offer TMS in Utah County, a Non-Invasive FDA-Cleared Treatment Technology for Depression and OCD

Cedar Psychiatry & BrainsWay to Host Open House in Springville at 5pm on October 22 to Introduce the Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Device.

Springville, UT, October 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Cedar Psychiatry, a full-service outpatient mental health clinic with advanced treatments for mental health disorders, announced today the addition of a new mental health technology. Cedar will host an open house on Oct. 22 starting at 5:00 PM at their clinic in Springville, Utah. The event will feature a chance for the public to meet the providers and staff at the clinic, along with BrainsWay representatives, and receive a demonstration of BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

“Many patients with Depression and OCD are treatment-resistant and therefore do not see results from more common treatments including medication,” said Reid Robison, MD MBA, psychiatrist and medical director at Cedar Psychiatry. "By offering Deep TMS as an alternative treatment option, we are able to provide our patients with hope."

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ OCD and MDD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

Under the supervision of Dr. Robison, Cedar Psychiatry has a number of skilled providers seeing clients of all ages, and for all mental health conditions. Cedar is proud to offer medication management, psychotherapy, ketamine, deep TMS treatment, and pharmacogenetic testing in their Springville clinic, along with telepsychiatry for all residents of Utah.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Cedar Psychiatry, 672 W. 400 S., Suite 201, Springville, Utah 84663. For more information, or to sign up for TMS treatments, visit cedarpsychiatry.com or call the clinic at 801-369-8989.

About Cedar Psychiatry

Cedar Psychiatry is an outpatient mental health specialty clinic located in Springville, Utah offering compassionate, personalized treatment for all ages, and all mental health conditions. The team at Cedar Psychiatry consists of prescribers and therapists, and specializes in helping those who have been resistant to traditional treatment methods. The clinic offers innovative, evidence-based treatment modalities such as deep TMS, ketamine therapy, Spravato (esketamine) nasal spray, and clinical trials. Cedar Psychiatry trains the next generation of behavioral health specialists, and provides public education to reduce stigma and raise awareness.

About Reid Robison, MD MBA

Dr. Reid Robison is a board-certified Psychiatrist with fellowship training in neurodevelopmental genetics & clinical research. He has led over 100 clinical trials for conditions ranging from Autism to Alzheimer’s Disease, and has worked extensively with ketamine, TMS and other novel treatment modalities for hard-to-treat cases. Dr. Robison is adjunct faculty at the University of Utah, Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, and is founder of the Polizzi Clinic, a free mental health clinic based in Salt Lake City. Dr. Robison is a firm believer that inside every person, no matter where they are in their journey, is an inextinguishable light, with the capability for a full human life. Dr. Robison says, “Not all wounds are visible, and everyone has their unique struggle. Pain is real, but so is hope.”

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA-cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

