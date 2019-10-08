Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference 7pm Oct. 15 at Ocean Manor. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019 at Ocean Manor Ft. Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv

Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Celebrity Boxing announces it's 70th match with Natalie DiDonato known as "Nat D" from the VH1 series, "Mob Wives" defending her reigning title against South Florida native Christine Curran from the TV show, "Dining Divas." The two will step in the ring November 16 at Ocean Manor Resort, Ft. Lauderdale. The event starts at 7pm and will feature undercard matches as well as the main event.

Nat D is a Television personality best known for her appearance on the fifth season of VH1's "Mob Wives." She is currently the reigning champ from Celebrity Boxing 68 against radio host Rachel "Rach" Viggiano from iHeart Radios Q102 in Philly, which was her 2nd match with the organization. Her first fight which she did not win, she stepped in for MTV's "Teen Mom," Farrah Abraham after Farrah backed out last minute for a match against Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander from VH1's "Flavor of Love."

Christine Curran is a model turned actress and now well known TV host in South Florida. She has interviewed countless celebrities over the past 6 years on TV and has a new local TV show that just began production for season 2 called Dining Divas. www.DiningDivas.tv Christine Curran is being trained by celebrity boxing coach Billy Padden with pro football player turned MMA fighter, Greg Hardy as her corner man during the fight.

Brian Breach will be the celebrity ring announcer. Brian is a social media influencer that has gone viral 3 times. He recently was a TED Talk speaker and has been featured on FOX, MSNBC, CNN, Inside Edition and many other media outlets. Instagram verified @BrianBreach

Ciro Dapagio will be the celebrity referee. Ciro is known for his series "The Mob King." The new TV series will showcase an authentic look into his real life as a mobster. Mob Kings will be distributed world wide to 47 countries. www.TheMobKing.com. He is also known for his recent movies "Silent Partners" and "Brass Knuckles."

Damon Feldman, professional boxer and owner of Celebrity Boxing, will be appearing at both the press conference and fight night along side Natalie DiDonato and Christine Curran. Damon will be available for interviews. Damon recently released his book "The 16 Minute Man" about his career in the professional boxing arena which is now being made into a movie. www.DamonFeldman.com

Sponsored by: Thug Life Vodka www.Thuglifevodka.com

Additional fighters confirmed: Brian Werner, Vocalist from Vital Remains. Carlton Washington, Partner at 4Ever Young. More to be announced....

For press conference October 15 at Ocean Manor 7pm Please email ChristineCurranTV@gmail.com

Tickets are available at www.WEBTIX.net Press Conference to be announced. Sponsorships available.

