Julie Riegler Earns Senior Real Estate Specialist Certification, Joins The Real Estate Firm of Orlando

Orlando, FL, October 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Julie Riegler Earns NAR Designation in Seniors Real Estate -- Joins The Real Estate Firm of Orlando

Julie Riegler with The Real Estate Firm of Orlando has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors®.

Julie joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older.

“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES® designation means that a Realtor® has that understanding,” said Tansey Soderstrom, Broker of The Real Estate Firm of Orlando. “Whether they are buying, selling relocating or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a Realtor® designated SRES® will be able to help them every step of the way.”

SRES® Council, founded in 2007, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization world-wide.

The National Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate,” is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.1 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Julie also is an Accredited Luxury Homes Specialist, holds a Transnational Certification, an MBA in Marketing from Western Michigan University, and a BS in Management Information Systems from Central Michigan University.

“Having worked with Julie in the past at Sotheby’s, I am so pleased to have Julie joining our team of professionals,” said Tansey.

Contact Information:

The Real Estate Firm of Orlando

Tansey Soderstrom

(407) 581-5550

Contact via Email

www.reforlando.com

