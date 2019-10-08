PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical's DoD DAPA Contract

West Palm Beach, FL, October 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser Fibers, The Revolutionary MediPlus S-Cath System(TM) that when used significantly reduces the occurrence of CAUTI in a hospital, and the PSS Urology BladderVac(TM), the only Latex-Free Single-Use Bladder Evacuation Device Available in the market today.

“PSS Urology is pleased to be a part of Academy Medical’s DAPA contract and we are excited to help serve the great Veterans and current members of the US Armed Services who have served for the freedoms we enjoy. Thank you for your sacrifice, and for choosing to include PSS Urology to provide the highest quality devices within the specialty of Urology while doing our part to decrease healthcare costs for the taxpayer,” says Traves Brady, Founder and CEO of PSS Urology.

Academy Medical’s goal is to provide the most advanced medical and surgical products to help the federal government ensure the best healthcare possible for veterans, active military members, and their families. Academy Medical works with their extensive network of vendors to provide access to government contracts and open sales channels, thus ensuring the most advanced technology is readily available to government clinicians and medical facilities across the country.

“The government procurement process is, in many ways, a challenge for all companies, small or large,” Academy Medical President, Dan Shaw, says. “Many businesses often don’t have the expertise, resources, or even the patience to deal with the bureaucracy and systemic issues embedded in the government contracting process. Academy Medical is well positioned to help these companies navigate the contracting process – dramatically shortening wait times which results in quicker access and revenue turns with emerging technologies.”

To learn more about PSS Urology products or to receive a quote, call 855.447.3222, email info@pssurology.com or navigate to www.pssurology.com

For more information about Academy Medical, their services, and their vendors, call (888) 860-0561, email: info@academymedical.net.

