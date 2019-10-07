Free Event for Local Entrepreneurs & Business Owners Hosted by Sales Coach Now

Business and Sales Expert, Ursula Mentjes will be in San Diego, CA on October 16 to share her Top 7 Strategies To Attract More Clients & Hit 7 Figures. This live, free event will be jam-packed with strategy, networking and more. If you'd like to attend, please go to www.salescoachnow.com/7strategies to register as seating is limited.

San Diego, CA, October 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- What they don't teach you about running a business in school can be painful.

Ursula Mentjes, a previous SoCal resident, returns to San Diego to spend the afternoon with local area Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Sales Professionals to connect, network, remove limiting believes and put a plan in place to finish 2019 strong.

Once a farm girl from Minnesota with Glossophobia and now a top Business & Sales Expert endorsed by the great Brian Tracy, Ursula has helped hundreds of businesses transform by helping them double their sales in 90 days or less.

The "7 Strategies To Attract More Clients & Hit 7 Figures" event will be held on Oct 16 from 1-5pm in San Diego at Devry University. You'll have the opportunity to connect with successful business owners in your area, speed network, watch live business laser coaching and walk away with the momentum and plan to finish your best year in business yet.

Click here to register: www.salescoachnow.com/7strategies

It's all too often that Business Owners get caught up in the chaos of the day to day and hit ceilings that stunt growth. This is a refreshing way to take a time out from being in the busy-ness and refocus on the top 20% that will help scale and grow your business.

Ursula Mentjes is the founder and CEO of Sales Coach now as well as an author, speaker and certified business and NLP coach specializing in a unique approach to sales training. Sales Coach Now's mission is to help entrepreneurs and small business owners increase profits so they can give back to the causes they care about and live a truly fulfilling life.

Contact Information:

Sales Coach Now

Ursula Mentjes

855.466.7373

Contact via Email

www.salescoachnow.com/7strategies

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796340

Press Release Distributed by PR.com