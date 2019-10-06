Market Overview

Famesmile.com Launches FameSmile Removable Veneers Online

PR.com  
October 06, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Tulsa, OK, October 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- FameSmile.com announced the release of their removable silicone veneers. The product is already available online at discounted price. FameSmile distributor announced that the special price will be valid till the end of 2019.

Removable veneers are a new alternative to permanent dental veneers, but quite cheaper compared to cosmetic dentistry veneers. The current price of permanent porcelain veneers range between $1,000 to $2,000 per tooth, while silicone veneers can be purchased for around $50 for a pair.

FameSmile are high-quality and comfortable removable veneers with a bridge-like construction that adjusts to the natural teeth without causing any abrasive effects. They are made out of a thin but lasting material insusceptible to staining by substances such as wine, coffee, tea or cigarette smoke. Manufacturers have used medical silicone - a highly durable material that does not lose its durability for decades to come.

FameSmile veneers are designed to provide a whiter smile. They are an easy way to hide (fix) missing, crooked and broken teeth.

This month, FameSmile will be available in several Asian countries, including Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand. A bit later, the product will be spread in other Asian countries, as well as Africa and South America.

Contact Information:
FameSmile
Gabriela Gonzalez
+442037692302
Contact via Email
www.famesmile.com

