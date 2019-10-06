Cephasonics Announces New Dual-Mode Elastography Ultrasound Systems

Santa Clara, CA, October 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Cephasonics, a leading provider of innovative research and OEM ultrasound platforms for research and OEM applications, announced today a new ultrasound system designed for elastography. Elastography uses the ability of sound to push tissue in the body and non-invasively measure the elasticity or stiffness of tissue to generate qualitative and quantitative information about the pathology of the tissue that can be used for diagnostic purposes. In many clinical studies, elastography has been shown to improve clinical imaging results, which reflects a growing area of interest for both research and commercial clinical applications.

These new Cephasonics elastography systems provide the ability to execute a variety of ultrasound modalities such as beam forming, ultrafast imaging and shear wave elastography. The system uses a single ultrasound transducer to both generate acoustic radiation force in tissue and image the tissue displacement response. The systems include Push Burst that can generate 4 pulses per second or up to 50,000 cycles per second with a single pulse, support for 100 volts peak to peak and the ability to track and collect up to 32KHz PRF with interleaved mode and up to 10KHz PRF for non-interleaved mode. The systems also provide direct access to raw data for precision measurements, generating motion data as well as for use in AI applications.

Cephasonics also offers a unique dual-system configuration which enables simultaneous push/imaging with 2 probes. This configuration features a probe connected to a Cephasonics push system that is paired with a second Cephasonics imaging system with the second probe.

According to Richard Tobias, CEO of Cephasonics, "The small footprint and embeddable design of our new elastography systems provide an excellent OEM platform for new commercial elastography products." He also stated that, "with our new dual-system configuration, simultaneous push/imaging can be applied to new areas of research into elastography as well as for the development of new commercial applications."

Cephasonics is a worldwide supplier of state-of-the-art ultrasound platforms as well as custom design and engineering services. Cephasonics provides AI-enabled hardware and software ultrasound imaging systems for ultrasound research and development as well as for OEM customers to create and commercialize new ultrasound imaging solutions for medical and industrial applications. Its products include high-performance ultrasound platforms scalable from 64 to 4096 channels, comprehensive ultrasound software development kits and customer engineering and design services.

More information on the elastography systems can be found at www.cephasonics.com/elastography.

