Brand New Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia

Canton, GA, October 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Local real estate development company, BMS Storage 1, LLC, has opened a newly built facility in Canton, GA. The newly constructed facility at 150 Reinhardt College Parkway Canton, GA 30114 comprises 66,608 square feet of rentable storage space in 583 units. Canton Storage will provide a reliable facility that offers maximum security along with a professional and knowledgeable staff. Canton Storage will serve the local community close to educational establishments such as Chattahoochee Technical College and Teasley Middle School. This brand new facility sits on the cross street of Reinhardt College Pkwy and Riverstone Blvd. just east of Riverstone Village, one of the newest medical office park in Canton, GA. Offering businesses such as Goodyear Auto Service, Jersey Mike's Subs and Riverstone Corner Bistro.

BMS Storage 1, LLC is partnering with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self storage management. Canton Storage opened April 29, 2019. For details on the property, or information on move-in specials and availability please visit their website at CantonGAStorage.com.

Bright-Meyers-Sasser Storage 1, LLC is a collaboration of partners that includes the original developers of Riverstone, Bright-Sasser.

Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 130 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com or contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com or call her at (678) 779-1978.

