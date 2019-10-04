STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019

STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention.

"When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don't stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high." - Michelle Obama

In honor of October's National Bullying Prevention Month, STOMP Out Bullying™, the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students, calls on the nation to support their mission by raising awareness around the need to develop a society focused on kindness and inclusivity.

"We have always been an organization dedicated to spreading kindness and preventing bullying and cyberbullying. However, this year, we are encouraging communities, youth, students and society to use their voice to make bullying history," said Ross Ellis, CEO and Founder of STOMP Out Bullying™. "This October, we mark 14 years as an organization. I never want to see another child in pain," added Ms. Ellis. "And I never want to hear the words, 'I want to die.'"

The first Monday in October, October 7th, has been designated as World Day of Bullying Prevention. On this day, STOMP Out Bullying™ will partner with California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) for the first time to host a nationwide fundraiser. CPK will donate 20% of net purchases* on food and beverage (tax, tip, gift cards and retail items excluded) on World Day of Bullying Prevention, October 7, 2019. Patrons who show a copy of the promotional materials or verbally mentions the fundraiser will be included. Please use your voice at California Pizza Kitchen this year to make bullying history!

During National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, students, organizations, communities, and individuals go Blue together with a massive worldwide statement against bullying with millions of people participating across the globe.

STOMP Out Bullying is thrilled to announce the following buildings across the U.S. and in Canada who will light blue in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention and the kickoff of National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month.

October 7th Lightings

The Empire State Building, New York

Bank of America Plaza, Dallas

Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston

Columbia Center Crown Lighting, Seattle

Delaware State Capitol Building, Delaware

Downtown El Paso Railroad Arches, El Paso, Texas

High Trestle Trail Bridge, Des Moines, Iowa

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

One Liberty Place, Philadelphia

The Science Museum of Virginia, Virginia

Union Street Railroad Pedestrian Bridge, Salem, OR

Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, Boston

October 8th Lightings

James S. McDonnell Planetarium, St. Louis

Mid-Hudson Bridge, Poughkeepsie

Niagra Falls

The Peace Bridge, Buffalo

Reconciliation Bridge, Calgary

RSA Battle House Tower, Alabama

Saint Louis Science Center, St. Louis

The Wrigley Building, Chicago

October 9th Lighting

35 W Bridge, Minneapolis, MN

*Fundraiser valid only on 10/7/19 at participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide, excluding franchise locations in Guam, stadium, university, international, airport locations, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, or the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation. Offer valid for dine-in, takeout, online, catering, curbside or delivery orders placed directly with CPK. Not valid for third-party delivery.

About STOMP Out Bullying™

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

