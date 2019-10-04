Black Women's Health Imperative Launches Positive Period! Campaign to Address Menstrual Product Insecurities in Georgia and Africa

Atlanta, GA, October 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) today announced its Positive Period! Campaign, which will donate 2,000 reusable menstrual cups to girls and women in resource challenged communities in Atlanta, GA and Kigali, Rwanda. The Campaign is in partnership with Singapore-based feminine hygiene products company Freedom Cups, which distributes menstrual cups around the world to women in need, and will match each purchase during the campaign 3:1.

In the US, marginalized women, women who are poor, homeless, detained, incarcerated, as well as low-income school girls, are unable to buy menstrual supplies. In fact, a recent survey of low-income women in the St. Louis area published by Obstetrics & Gynecology found that 64 percent of the women surveyed had been unable to afford period products during the previous year and 21 percent experienced this problem on a monthly basis. Almost half had times during the past year when they had to choose between food and period products. Additionally, low income high school girls miss on average 2-3 days of school each month in the US, and these young women share the stigma of menstrual insecurity and its effect on their education in common with girls in Rwanda.

“Our organization addresses the most pressing issues impacting Black women, and the cost of sanitary products puts the education of our young women and girls in jeopardy, both in the US and abroad, and deserves our attention and action,” said Linda Goler Blount, President & CEO, Black Women’s Health Imperative. “Women developing a positive attitude about their bodies and their periods is vital, and the availability of menstrual cups will provide protection that increases freedom and confidence.”

Black Women’s Health Imperative Founder & Board Member Byllye Avery is scheduled to present a workshop on Menstruation at “Women Now! A Summit on Intersections of Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights & Justice for Women and Girls of African Descent,” in Kigali, Rwanda from November 29-December 1, 2019. Here, Freedom Cups will be distributed locally by a Rwandan NGO. In Atlanta, Freedom Cups will be distributed through BWHI’s signature programs, SIS Circles and My Sister’s Keeper.

Each re-useable cup costs $33.00, holds fluids for 12 hours and lasts for 10-15 years, making the average cost $3/year or 25 cents per monthly period. Donations can be made by visiting freedom.bwhi.org.

