"101 Positive Steps Toward Employment with Autism" - Now Available from Future Horizons

The most important thing you can do to achieve independence as a young adult is to get and maintain employment.

Employers may list specific “hard” or technical skills that they want an employee to have, but surveys show that employers most want to hire people who have positive “soft skills.” It can be difficult to be positive: it is hard to know what positivity looks like and sounds like, when and how to express positivity, and what the barriers are to being positive.

In this book, you will learn and practice positivity in five areas that you may find especially difficult, including:

-Mistakes/Weaknesses

-Things That Go Wrong

-Word Choices

-Body Language/Voice

-Intensity

There are in fact many challenges to being positive, every day, for everyone. But there are certain kinds of challenges that are especially common for individuals who are on the autism spectrum. This workbook will help you break down difficult situations and prepare yourself for the employment and independence.

