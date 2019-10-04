Metro Safety Offers BCCSA Traffic Control Person Training for Traffic Control Persons in British Columbia

The company trains traffic control persons to maintain safety along the streets of British Columbia.

Surrey, Canada, October 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Metro Safety has been providing first aid training to the residents of British Columbia since 2008. The company’s efforts to equip people with the tools required to deal with emergency situations has earned them a lot of recognition across Canada.

In order to minimize response times with regard to emergencies, Metro Safety provides programs that equip attendees with the skills they require to attend to them until an emergency response team gets there.

They also train Traffic Control Persons (TCP) to come up with effective traffic control plans that can be followed to ensure safety on roads. This is because, driving directions need to be strategically planned in order to allow traffic to move effectively. Metro Safety is the only company with a program that’s authorized by WorkSafeBC, catering to classroom and practical training of TCPs.

While talking about the program, a representative of the company said: “We believe that safety is of prime importance. So in order to protect lives as well as prevent traffic hold-ups, we train Traffic Control Persons (TCP) to come up with plans to direct traffic properly. Our training sessions lasts two days.”

Once the attendees are done with the course, they are well-versed with the traffic rules and regulations laid out by the Ministry of Transportation, as well as the Motor Vehicle Act and WorkSafeBC. They should also be able to set up, maintain and remove work zones promptly and smoothly control traffic. They should also know their responsibilities as supervisors/ employers/TCPs.

Another staff member was quoted saying: “The best part about this course is that anyone who wishes to learn about the road laws of British Columbia can enroll. While they need to check for certain prerequisites while applying for the role of TCPs, they don’t need that for the course.”

This certification is only valid for three years.

Metro Safety offer certification courses to train people in first aid and emergency response. They also offer workplace safety workshops as well CPR. These trainings help reduce response time to any emergency situations. They have centers in Burnaby, Vancouver, Surrey and Coquitlam in British Columbia, Canada.

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada.

Telephone: 604-521-4227

