Century 21 Thomas Launches Next Generation Web Site

North Myrtle Beach, SC, October 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Century 21 Thomas recently launched its enhanced website to streamline the buying and selling experience for sellers, buyers and real estate professionals.

The design allows for easy navigation and a responsive layout to accommodate any device. Users can perform advanced searches for open houses, company listings, foreclosures, short sales, or bank-owned properties.

According to Hank Thomas, CENTURY 21 Thomas’ broker-in-charge, “We are committed to offering clients a rich web experience that exceeds expectations while providing innovative features.”

Today’s clients come to the table with more information than ever before,” he continued. “That is the result of our technological world. They expect the same from a business website. They want to research and get current before they visit a brick and mortar establishment. This new site provides them with market data and trends, specific area/community details, and so much more.”

Data on the site continually is updated, so it is accurate and reliable. Searches can quickly be customized and filtered based upon user parameters.

Check out the new site at www.century21thomas.com.

About Century 21 Thomas

CENTURY 21 Thomas, of North Myrtle Beach, lists and handles sales and purchases of retirement properties, investment properties, primary residences, vacation homes, and condominiums. It has over 50 agents--all dedicated professionals committed to the highest level of service and customer satisfaction. CENTURY 21 Thomas is a multiple award-winning company and has been setting the standards for excellence for more than 55 years. For more information, go to century21thomas.com.

CENTURY 21 Thomas. CENTURY 21® is a registered trademark owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each office is independently owned and operated.

