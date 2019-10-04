Dr. Louise Epstein Appointed to Procurement Foundry's Steering Committee

Procurement Foundry is proud to announce today the appointment of Dr. Louise Epstein to its Steering Committee.

Boston, MA, October 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Procurement Foundry’s Steering Committee is a group of six diverse, experts and thought leaders in the field of procurement, innovation, and supply chain. The members of the Steering Committee are helping guide the expansion of Procurement Foundry through content, collaboration and community, while keeping its primary charter of helping industry practitioners to gather, grow and share to enhance their careers.

Dr. Epstein is a digital procurement futurist and A.T. Kearney vice president based in San Francisco. She has nearly two decades of experience working with procurement and supply chain organizations to architect, design, and adopt digital technologies. Her work is geared toward disrupting subpar technology adoption and building future strategies through advanced partnerships with startups and emerging technology solution providers. She is a co-author of the forthcoming book, Disruptive Procurement–Winning in a digital world doing the right things in procurement.

Mike Cadieux, the founder of Procurement Foundry, said: “Everyone involved with the Procurement Foundry is buzzing about Dr. Epstein’s appointment to the committee. It’s an honor to have an industry thought leader like her joining our team. I’ve listened to her speak a number of times, and every time I learn something new. Again, I’m thrilled she has accepted our invitation.”

About Procurement Foundry

Procurement Foundry is driving to build the largest community of Procurement and Supply Chain Management professionals in the world. A place where sourcing professionals can gather, collaborate, share, and grow from the collective knowledge of its membership. Committed to making a community where professionals can network, make procurement cool, find new colleagues, potentially a new job, expand knowledge, get answers to problems, and take advantage of all we can offer you.

Contact Information:

Procurement Foundry

Mike Cadieux

508-991-1398

Contact via Email

procurementfoundry.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796148

Press Release Distributed by PR.com