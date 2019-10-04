In Recognition of November Being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR, is Sponsoring a Grant Program for Seizure Response Service Dogs

Madison, VA, October 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. This grant program is for individuals in North America including Canada and having a primary diagnosis of Epilepsy and/or Seizure Disorders. SDWR will be offering the following grant opportunities:

1 ea $25,000 grant

2 ea $12,500 grant

2 ea $10,000 grant

4 ea $7,500 grant

Electronic applications must be received during October 1-31, 2019 by 12:00pm EST and paper applications must be postmarked by October 24, 2019. Any applications received after the above deadline will not be considered.

Please visit https://www.sdwr.org/seizure-response-dog-grant/ to apply for this program or visit the website, www.sdwr.org for more information. If you would like to be a volunteer service dog raiser please visit https://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-service-dog-raiser/

Contact Information:

Service Dogs by SDWR

Beau Warren

540-543-2307

Contact via Email

www.sdwr.org

