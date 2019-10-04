Nixon Law Group, a Leading Health Law Firm, Welcomes Faisal Khan, Esq.

Khan will open and lead the Firm's newest office in Cleveland, Ohio.

Richmond, VA, October 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Nixon Law Group PLLC -- Nixon Law Group, a leading health care law firm representing innovative healthcare providers and health technology companies, announced today that Faisal Khan, Esq. has joined the Firm as Senior Counsel. Mr. Khan will be based in Cleveland, Ohio, expanding Nixon Law Group's reach in the Midwest.

"I am excited to welcome Faisal to NLG," said Carrie Nixon, Esq., Managing Partner of Nixon Law Group. "He comes to the firm with years of experience in healthcare innovation and reform, having served in both the public and private sectors. Khan is poised to expand the firm’s footprint both geographically and substantively by bringing his experience as an in-house counsel to two major healthcare systems to our digital health and provider clients.”

Faisal will provide corporate and regulatory counsel to healthcare clients in the Ohio, New York and Wisconsin markets. In addition, he plans to expand the Firm’s Midwest practice and use his expertise in human subjects research compliance, quality improvement initiatives, labor and employment, governmental investigations, policy development, procurement, and litigation (including tort, labor and employment, business, and opioid cases) to grow Nixon Law Group’s scope of services.

Faisal Khan graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Law and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Case Western Reserve University. He is a member of the Wisconsin, New York, and Ohio State Bars.

Read more about Faisal: https://www.nixonlawgroup.com/faisal-khan

About Nixon Law Group, PLLC

Nixon Law Group is a boutique healthcare law firm representing clients in the healthcare industry exclusively. Our Firm is tailor-made for serving clients in the fast-paced, technology-oriented world we now live in. Our attorneys have deep expertise in healthcare law, policy, and technology, and we work hand in hand with our clients to find solutions to the most complex legal and business problems in the industry. Nixon Law Group serves healthcare entities nationwide, with offices in Fairfax, VA, Richmond, VA, Washington, DC, and Cleveland, OH. Learn more about Nixon Law Group at nixonlawgroup.com.

