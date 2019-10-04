Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation

Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA).

Purcellville, VA, October 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Henry College continues its run as the top forensics program in the nation by ranking #1 in the Moot Court Top 25 and #9 in the Mock Trial Top 25. Only two other colleges, the University of Chicago (#2 & #7) and Duke (#21 & #17), are also ranked in the Top 25 for both disciplines.

Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships (no other college has won more than one), and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA).

This season, the Patrick Henry College forensics program will, for the first time, have a dedicated Program Director, Susan Johnson, with an additional 11 coaches across all forensics activities, many of whom are Patrick Henry College alumni. Four student coaches, not listed below, are also on the leadership team.

The new staff includes:

- Program Director: Susan Johnson, current member of AMTA’s Board of Directors

- Peter Kamakawiwoole (PHC ‘08), 2005 moot court national champion & HSLDA attorney

- Christian Fernandez (PHC ‘16), 4-yr. mock trial competitor, national-level high school forensics coach, and adjunct professor at PHC

- Mackenzie Ehrett (PHC ’12), Deputy Associate Counsel to President Donald Trump

- Tyson Langhofer, Senior Counsel and Director of the Center for Academic Freedom for Alliance Defending Freedom

- Ben Sayre (PHC ’10), Cyber Security Threat Analyst at FireEye

- Melika McKinnis, Special Assistant to an Ambassador at Large, US Department of State

Michael Farris, President, CEO, and General Counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom and Chancellor Emeritus at Patrick Henry College comments, “When I learned that [alumnus] Peter Kamakawiwoole was under active consideration and later hired to become Patrick Henry College’s new moot court coach, I was thrilled. He is extremely well qualified to carry on our tradition of winning with grace.”

Coaches of this caliber, now serving the current Patrick Henry College forensics program, is an important shift, inaugurating the next season in Patrick Henry College’s rich legacy as the primer collegiate forensics program in the nation, following the unexpected passing of the former director, Dr. Frank Guliuzza, in February of 2019.

Patrick Henry College (founded in 2000) and its alumni have an unparalleled track record of success in forensics, law, and government. Within the last four years, four graduates have clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Alito, Kennedy, and Chief Justice Roberts. Other alumni have become state solicitor generals, argued before the Supreme Court of the United States, and served in the White House in various capacities, including press secretary of Vice President Mike Pence.

