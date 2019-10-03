Pendo Systems Announce a New Strategic Partnership with Market Alpha Advisors During Sibos London

The two companies will be focused on helping their customers navigate the LIBOR transition process.

Montclair, NJ, October 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- At Sibos London, Pendo Systems announced a strategic technology alliance with Market Alpha Advisors, a leading FinTech and capital markets advisory firm specializing in delivering market structure intelligence, strategic guidance, and transaction advisory services to their clients, which include buy-side, sell-side and financial technology firms. A major area of focus for the firm through 2019 has been helping their clients manage the transition from LIBOR to an alternative benchmark reference rate.

Market Alpha is led by the management team of Michael Koegler and Pieter van Vredenburch, two financial services industry veterans, each with over 30-years of deep domain experience with firms like UBS, JP Morgan, HSBC, and Jefferies. Additionally, Mr. Vredenburch served as HSBC’s representative on the Federal Reserve’s Alternative Reference Rate Committee (“ARRC”).

“The LIBOR transition poses significant challenges to the financial services industry, not the least of which is simply understanding the risk embedded in documentation. Accurately identifying problematic fallback language in a timely manner is a critical part of the process. Market Alpha Advisors has chosen Pendo Systems to be its LIBOR technology partner because it offers a unique solution to this problem by digitizing and categorizing your legacy documents, empowering you to get your house in order before the demise of LIBOR.” - Michael Koegler, Principal Market Alpha Advisors.

The Pendo platform transforms unstructured data into addressable, machine-readable content that can be consumed via downstream intelligent automation systems. The platform has an extensive list of use cases, most of which are analogous to the challenges posed by LIBOR Remediation, so the company's experience of quickly and accurately recovering data from complex, unstructured documents runs deep. ​Pendo’s LIBOR Fallback Engine has, to date, successfully recovered the fallback terms in over 100 different contract types and created "accelerators" that can be used universally to help solve the challenge posed by LIBOR for all types of institutions.

“We are thrilled to be working with Michael and Pieter’s company, and believe this partnership will have an exponential impact on our customers business. Their knowledge of the challenge LIBOR presents, and their wide range of experience will turbo-charge Pendo’s efforts to help our customers navigate the complex transition from LIBOR to a new reference rate.” - Pamela Pecs Cytron, Founder/CEO Pendo Systems.

About Pendo

The Pendo Machine Learning Platform is a data management and discovery platform. It transforms unstructured data into machine-readable datasets at machine scale and significantly improves on standard NLP libraries by applying real-world, customer training data. Headquartered in New Jersey with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, the senior management team brings decades of experience developing, selling and supporting enterprise-grade software solutions to global banks, insurance companies, and asset management firms.

