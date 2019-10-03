The Population Health Alliance Announces New Industry-Wide Initiative; Calls on the Population Health Management Community to Take Action to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

PHA Advancing National DPP(TM) to be launched October 29 in Washington, DC.

Washington, DC, October 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the health care industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, today announced a new initiative: PHA Advancing National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP).

In conjunction with the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD), PHA has determined that the promotion of diabetes prevention is both a strategic and necessary population health priority for both its members and for the nation at large. As such, PHA has announced an initial twelve-month long campaign to support member and constituency organizations in adopting the standards set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP).

The initiative, to be launched on October 29 at the PHA Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus, will ask members and constituents to commit, through an online pledge, to advance diabetes prevention. Pledged organizations will have access to resources and tools that can be utilized in their efforts and will be eligible to participate in the awards competition. A panel will be convened at the PHA Annual Forum to explore progress, and achievements will be recognized at the end of the initial twelve-month campaign.

“For a vast majority of consumers, providers and organizations, elements of the National Diabetes Prevention Program represent critical levers to improve health and quality of care, and control healthcare costs. Diabetes prevention addresses complication and comorbidity avoidance associated with overweight, obesity and hyperglycemia. According to the CDC, these risk factors not only are potentially dangerous if they progress to diabetes as a chronic condition but also other related conditions such as heart disease and stroke, kidney disease and blindness, and for overweight and obesity even cancer. The scope and seriousness of the problem warrants this level of commitment by PHA to advance evidence based lifestyle change programs like the National Diabetes Prevention Program to reduce the risk for diabetes at the individual level and thwart the rising epidemic nationally,” said Rose Maljanian Chairman & CEO HealthCAWS and Chairman of the Board of the Population Health Alliance.

John Robitscher, MPH, CEO the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors and PHA Board Member added, “Through the National Diabetes Prevention Program, we are building a nationwide infrastructure and delivery system to support lifestyle change intended to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes - for the first time in the US. This requires the involvement and commitment of partners across multiple sectors, including community-based organizations; healthcare; public and private payers; employers; federal, state, and local government; and many others.”

To stay up-to-date with PHA Advancing NDPP announcements, visit populationhealthalliance.org/PHAAdvancingNDPP

About the Population Health Alliance (PHA):

PHA is the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional trade association solely focused on population health, representing stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability.

About the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD):

NACDD improves the health of the public by strengthening state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control in states and at the national level. NACDD’s core membership is composed of the 58 State and Territorial Health Department Chronic Disease Directors and their staff who protect the health of the public through primary and secondary prevention efforts and work “upstream” on root causes of chronic conditions.

About the PHA Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus:

The Population Health Alliance’s 2019 Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus is an opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions on today’s biggest population health opportunities and solutions. The Summit will bring together both stakeholders and policymakers from across the health care industry committed to advancing results in care management, wellness, and prevention for collaborative learning, lesson sharing, and policy & regulatory briefing. This year’s focus on combating the impacts of financial insecurity as the common denominator across social determinants and populations will highlight innovative solutions being advanced in the field and will present attendees with actionable items for their work as they move toward 2020.

