Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show

Orlando, FL, October 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dancing for Diabetes is an annual showcase of Central Florida dancers that has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. Tickets for the show range from $15 to $35 each and may be purchased online at www.drphillipscenter.org.

Dancing for Diabetes is a nonprofit organization based in Central Florida with a mission to spread awareness through the art of dance about Type 1 Diabetes, to raise funds to find a cure and to inspire those with Type 1 Diabetes to live healthy and active lives.

"The energy behind the show is awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, but the show itself is 100% entertainment - It’s hundreds of dancers doing what they love to do in support of the cause," says founder Elizabeth Forrest

There are three primary types of Diabetes (Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational). The Orlando nonprofit Dancing for Diabetes focuses on Type 1 Diabetes which impacts approximately 1.25 million American children and adults. Type 1 Diabetes was once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes. It is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. To learn more about Dancing for Diabetes and its programs visit www.dancingfordiabetes.org.

