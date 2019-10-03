Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show

PR.com  
October 03, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando, FL, October 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dancing for Diabetes is an annual showcase of Central Florida dancers that has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. Tickets for the show range from $15 to $35 each and may be purchased online at www.drphillipscenter.org.

Dancing for Diabetes is a nonprofit organization based in Central Florida with a mission to spread awareness through the art of dance about Type 1 Diabetes, to raise funds to find a cure and to inspire those with Type 1 Diabetes to live healthy and active lives.

"The energy behind the show is awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, but the show itself is 100% entertainment - It’s hundreds of dancers doing what they love to do in support of the cause," says founder Elizabeth Forrest

There are three primary types of Diabetes (Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational). The Orlando nonprofit Dancing for Diabetes focuses on Type 1 Diabetes which impacts approximately 1.25 million American children and adults. Type 1 Diabetes was once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes. It is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. To learn more about Dancing for Diabetes and its programs visit www.dancingfordiabetes.org.

Contact Information:
Dancing for Diabetes
Elizabeth Forrest
407.670.1482
Contact via Email
https://dancing4diabetes.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796068

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo