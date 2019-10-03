RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ

RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ.

Phoenix, AZ, October 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On October 1, 2019, RE Pharmacy announced the opening of the RE Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ. In partnership with world-renowned neurologist David Saperstein, MD, this new center is located at 1010 E. McDowell Road Suite 101 Phoenix, AZ 85006, directly inside the Center of Complex Neurology.

This state-of-the-art infusion center is operated by IgNS Certified Nurses, equipped with all required pre-medications and supplies, and access to up-to-date information on industry standards and protocols. Services offered at the center include prior authorizations and appeals, and peer-to-peer assistance to patients who may needed additional support.

Thomas Leffler, President of RE Pharmacy said, "We are excited to launch the RE Infusion Center and working alongside Dr. Saperstein and the Center for Complex Neurology,” he said. “We look forward helping a lot of patients get better care."

Medications provided include:

- Immunoglobulin: (IVIG)

- MS: (Ocrevus, Tysabri)

- ALS: (Radicava)

- RA: (Rituxan)

- Myasthenia Gravis: (Soliris and Meningococcal vaccines)

About David Saperstein, MD

David Saperstein, MD is Board certified in Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine, Clinical Neurophysiology and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. He received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

When asked about the partnership, Dr. Saperstein stated, “This is a great opportunity for all of us. RE Pharmacy has a solid name, and we are eager to get things moving and start helping people.”

About RE Pharmacy

RE Pharmacy is the leading specialty pharmacy and infusion service provider of choice for patients and physicians seeking exceptional expertise, human kindness and professional guidance. The pharmacists and technicians at RE Pharmacy combine their professional expertise with caring support while helping patients navigate the complicated worlds of medicine and health insurance. RE Pharmacy is accredited by URAC and ACHC.

