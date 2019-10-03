FACTON Holds First-Ever Cost Smarter – the European Conference for Enterprise Product Costing

Software supplier FACTON is holding its User Conference for the first time in Potsdam under the new name "Cost Smarter – the Conference for Enterprise Product Costing" on December 12, 2019. The conference will cover costing industry trends and is positioning the topic of electronics costing as one of its key agenda items. The conference will also present new EPC solutions and offer a forum for discussing software-specific issues with users.

Potsdam, Germany, October 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software manufacturer FACTON is holding its annual User Conference for customers and partners in Europe on December 12, 2019. This is the first time the event will take place in Potsdam. The software vendor chose the title “Cost Smarter – the Conference for Enterprise Product Costing” to put a spotlight on its goal of achieving flexible, enterprise-wise product costing. “In addition to anchoring our core topic, the new title also reflects our company’s growing international focus,” says FACTON CEO Alexander M. Swoboda. The European conference program has a modular architecture. It is designed to answer users’ software-specific questions and cover current topics in cost management.

The System Plus Consulting company’s presentation will outline the costing challenges the growing electronics market is facing. FACTON’s partner ORBIS is presenting a cloud-based application that supports the collaborative sales process and enables an app-based costing approval process. WEBER-HYDRAULIK will deliver a user report on deploying the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer to add value within the enterprise. FACTON will showcase its latest EPC solutions Business Case Simulator and Cost Controlling. The software manufacturer’s team will use best practices to demonstrate the advantages of enterprise-wide costing for the purchasing, sales and development departments. The final speaker and special guest at the Cost Smarter 2019 User Conference is mobility expert Dr. Hans-Peter Kleebinder. He will be presenting his “SMART Mobility Manifesto 2030: Zero Emissions. Zero Accidents. Zero Ownership.”

“We are continually advancing our company’s role as a software manufacturer. I’m pleased that we’re able to demonstrate our progress at our User Conference this year,” comments Alexander M. Swoboda. The event will take place at the Dorint Hotel Sanssouci in Potsdam. On the eve of the event, participants are invited to a get-together at the new FACTON offices on the Lake Jungfernsee campus. The FACTON Cost Smarter Conference is open to all company representatives who have deployed one of the FACTON EPC Suite solutions in their enterprise. Costing experts interested in using the software can also register to attend the event. Presentations will be held in German. Simultaneous interpreting will be available for international guests.

For detailed information on the agenda and how to register for the event, please visit: https://www.facton.com/events/cost-smarter

About FACTON GmbH

The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product life cycle. Businesses accelerate their costing, achieve pinpoint cost accuracy and secure their profitability.

FACTON GmbH was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart and Detroit. Hasso Plattner, founder and chairman of the supervisory board of SAP SE & Co. KG, has supported this innovative company since 2006. The international portfolio of customers includes Airbus, Mahle Behr, Deutz, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche, Ford Motor Company and other renowned OEMs.

