Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored by the United States Vice President

Washington, DC, October 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- As part of his mission to protect, promote and maintain health, Dr. Clayton Lawrence, president and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP) LLC, recently traveled to Berlin, Germany, to represent the United States in the 2019 Berlin Marathon. As part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, the Berlin race is considered to be one of six of the world’s largest and most renowned marathons for elite runners. This 118th marathon for the endurance athlete was an opportunity to strengthen his ongoing international outreach and to directly assist in the fundraising efforts of nonprofit children’s organization Smile Train.

Upon his return, Dr. Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC.

“It was a special honor to return from the Berlin marathon and be greeted by the Vice President of the United States,” Dr. Lawrence said. “It is thanks to the support and encouragement from the U.S. that we are able to continue our outreach in underserved areas, for the individuals who need it most. We appreciate that a national leader wished to commend both our success in Berlin, as well as other achievements we have recently celebrated.”

The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) announced that Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, was named a 2019 Top 100 MBE® winner. This prestigious award recognizes owners of minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, a high level of professionalism, and have made substantial contributions to their community.

“It has been a great honor to represent both the LEAP business and nonprofit, and the United States while supporting global organizations that recognize the tremendous need to lift up today’s youth,” Dr. Lawrence said. “We have seen the positive impact our efforts are making, and it would not be possible without collaborative efforts and support from world leaders. We appreciate United States Vice President Michael Pence for memorializing this honorable occasion with a photograph.”

About LEAP LLC and LEAP Foundation DC

Driven by a mentality of servant leadership, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, has been providing superior quality healthcare for active duty, veteran and civilian patients since 2007. Dr. Clayton Lawrence, a decorated and respected veteran of the United States Army, saw the need for a company that would operate with a new philosophy to bring forth excellence in the healthcare industry. Staffing medical facilities across the country with physicians, health educators, medical examiners and more, LEAP has been recognized with several awards of excellence and is certified by the Small Business Administration. Winning the Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award for 2014 was just the beginning of much-deserved recognition for positive changes in the District of Columbia and across the nation. Dr. Lawrence and LEAP, LLC, were selected as the 2015 Washington, D.C., Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Lawrence was honored when he was entered into The Congressional Record for his work in business and civic leadership throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region and abroad. Later that year, he received a White House Letter of Commendation from President Barack Obama for his work with LEAP, LLC. LEAP, LLC's nonprofit partner organization, LEAP Foundation DC, has been building bridges between hope and achievement in the District of Columbia and the surrounding communities since 2009. The group works to address the unmet social and health needs of the area's people and, among other accolades, was recognized in 2014 with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Award. For more information, visit https://www.leap4staffing.com or https://www.leapfoundationdc.org.

