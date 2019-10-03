Rhode Island Maritime Law Firm to Offer Free Wake-Hazard Education Seminar

Newport, RI, October 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The legal team at Fulweiler llc (saltwaterlaw.com), a Rhode Island maritime law firm representing injured workers and passengers on the East and Gulf Coasts, has announced its intention to hold a free seminar on the hazards presented by vessel wakes and waves.

This spring seminar will be timed to open the 2020 Narragansett Bay boating season by bringing awareness to the dangers associated with vessels hitting wakes and waves while underway. Dangerous vessel wakes and sea conditions are blamed for countless injuries and Fulweiler llc believes many boaters fail to appreciate the deadly combination of speed, planing boat hulls and an impact with a wake or wave.

Each year, thousands of people get hurt on vessels. With recreational vessels traveling at faster speeds and with more people recreating on Narragansett Bay, Fulweiler llc says it is critical to try and make a difference by focusing the attention of vessel operators and passengers on the dangers of vessel wakes.

"Boat wakes and even your typical waves are hurting people," says admiralty lawyer John K. Fulweiler. "I wrote about the topic a few months ago for a boating magazine because it's an issue that I'm seeing more and more. We see injured passengers in our offices and I read about boating accidents involving vessel wakes and waves. If we can underscore the importance of this topic to boat owners, we think it'll make a difference. They need to understand their legal responsibility in such situations and appreciate some tactics for dealing with a wake or wave."

The seminar is expected to be coupled with a social media campaign that will encourage the sharing of wake and wave pictures. "It's one of those things," John says, "that if we can bring awareness to the issue, it might make a big difference. These are incidents where operator inattention is one of the big problems and maybe talking about it more will shake free some of that inattention."

From the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, Fulweiler llc is proud to represent injured maritime workers and passengers. "We're a maritime claims firm at the core," John Fulweiler explains. "We fight for what's right for our clients and we do it as lawyers who know the sea. For instance, I still hold a current Coast Guard license."

Fulweiler llc has a battle-tested reputation for aggressive and persistent representation of clients pursuing maritime claims throughout the East and Gulf Coasts. The New York Times and legal publications have sought the Firm's comments on various maritime legal issues, and the Firm is regularly sought out for its admiralty law expertise.

To learn more, contact the Firm's development manager at info@saltwaterlaw.com.

