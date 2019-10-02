Reach IPS Announces Company Name Change

Cupertino, CA, October 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Reach IPS announces today that it will be named i360 Healthcare effective immediately. The name change is part of a re-branding initiative to better align the Company’s name with its future strategy and near‐term product roadmap.

Steven C. Lipp, Chief Executive Officer for i360 Healthcare, states, “At Reach IPS, our passion is protecting patients, families and communities. Our new name will reflect our firm commitment to offering innovative intelligence solutions that go well beyond our current product offerings. We are investing heavily in the future of our Company, and we will provide essential healthcare tools that ultimately save lives.”

The Reach IPS name change is far reaching, but will be phased in across all aspects of the business in the relatively near future. Reach IPS associates and customers are optimistic about the change as it reflects the significant growth of i360 Healthcare in recent years and also indicates a strategy for continued progress in the coming years.

“i360 Healthcare has always been a company with a culture of rapid evolution and advancement,” says Chief Administrative Officer David A. Wanner. “We brought to market an extremely innovative solution for remote patient monitoring (RPM). Our approach to RPM technology is unique in the market, satisfied previously unmet customer needs, and has commanded a leadership position in the industry. Our approach of remote patient data sharing has aided physicians and hospitals monitor and use unique treatment plans for patient adherence. We will deliver on our promise to deliver equally innovative intelligence solutions, and the rationale of our name change will be immediately understood.”

As the healthcare industry is moving towards remote patient monitory, i360 Healthcare offers a unique offering that fills the gap between the patient and your practice. By monitoring what is happening in the patient’s home and using your workflows, they have the credentialed group to keep you out of the routine day to day activities.

i360 Healthcare also partners with premier service offerings. This includes full network and data security to meet the needs of your health system including meaningful use and corporate compliance auditing. They also audit to find gaps in your current network security to give you a piece of mind regarding hacking and outside access.

Another premier partner offerings full consulting services to help you in your IT and workflow needs.

i360 Healthcare is truly a full service company.

About i360 Healthcare:

Based in Cupertino, California, i360 Healthcare is a digital health innovator using technology to connect patients and providers through its interoperable, vendor-agnostic platform that bridges between wearable devices and patient care. i360 provides hundreds of predefined treatment plans, with the ability to customize, combine and manage any number of devices, caregivers and patient groups, while using your EMR/EHR software of choice. i360 supports most biomedical and fitness/wearable devices while integrating into most leading EMR systems. i360 promotes healthier lifestyles without making lifestyle changes.

Visit www.i360healthcare.net to learn more.

