Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations

Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous.

Minneapolis, MN, October 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- “As North America’s premium dessert company, our eCommerce infrastructure has to be utilized as efficiently as possible. Because of multiple acquisitions, we are constantly tasked with managing disparate EDI and ERP environments. We needed a Microsoft NAV Techno Functional ERP resource but also one with Lanham EDI experience. We hired Data Integration Specialists and they allocated one consultant with both skillsets. Using DIS has enabled us to utilize programming, implementation and support resources for our EDI/ERP systems without having to staff a FTE. DIS ensures that our ERP processes are sound and trading partner relationships remain healthy and prosperous. Plus, their cost model is very attractive,” said Mike Collier, Director of IT for Dessert Holdings.

As a leading provider of ERP consultants and EDI consultants since 2000, Data Integration Specialists offers both onsite and remote senior level resources. By allocating this resource directly to Dessert Holdings, several internal and external processes are streamlined and more predictable. For example, on the NAV ERP side, all processes were changed and set up to ensure NAV is running to the fullest of its capabilities in addition to marrying the Helpdesk personell to utilize this resource for debugging on more technical NAV items. NAV upgrades willl also become an important area where utilization of DIS will be paramount.

With regard to EDI, as part of their Managed Services group, the DIS consultant monitors all EDI production data activity from the DIS remote offices. He handles all data monitoring, communications, dataflow to/from NAV, reports, errors, new trading partners and new maps. As a result of a more focused and streamlined ecommerce operation, Dessert Holdings IT employees can now attend to other more profitable business processes which reduces cost and creates a tasty result to the bottom line.

“DIS is excited to offer our ERP/EDI expertise to the Dessert Holdings ecommerce business operations. By allocating one resource that handles both processes, we can ensure smooth integration between NAV and EDI as well as guaranteeing that all trading partner relationships are healthy and prosperous,” said John Steveken, Data Integration Specialists’ President.

About Data Integration Specialists:

Since 2000, Data Integration Specialists has provided top tier, senior level ERP and EDI resources to organizations that are short staffed because of a departure or as a result of a looming project. ERP Consultant expertise includes SAP, Oracle, Infor, JD Edwards, Microsoft Dynamics (NAV, GP, AX, etc.), Sage, Syspro and many more. EDI consultants are subject matter experts in the area of IBM Sterling Integrator, Gentran, TIE Kinetix eVision, Open Text, Lanham and more. DIS consultants can be available fulltime onsite, remote or a hybrid of both.

About Dessert Holdings:

Based in St. Paul, MN, Dessert Holdings is an umbrella organization of three premium dessert companies and brands: The Original Cakerie, Lawler’s Desserts and Atlanta Cheesecake Company. Recognized as North America’s premium dessert company, Dessert Holdings provides their retail and foodservice customers with chef-inspired innovative desserts made with real ingredients, a flexible and low cost supply chain and best in class service.

