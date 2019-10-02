Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with "Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Farewell Victory Tour." Fridge heads to the historical, glamorous, elegant tropical paradise art-centric Downtown Miami and its landmark Eurostar's Langford Hotel.

Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with "Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair Miami The Fridge Farewell Victory World Tour.”

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. In his last hurrah artist Eric Ginsburg and Fridge Art Fair Founder has decided to pay homage to the city of Baltimore in his final "Farewell Tour.”

Renowned artist Eric Ginsburg (www.worldoferic.com) and Fridge Art Fair founder returns as the Fair’s Director and Lead Visionary curator after a year sabbatical from Fridge Art Fair to explore the concept and illusion of living as legendary director and artist John Waters (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Waters) pet Siberian Husky, named “ Aqua Net” in the United States of America's 26th largest city, Baltimore. Maryland.

In Eric's own words, “While I was physically present and living in Manhattan, I spent the last year on sabbatical exploring the notion of living as 'Aqua Net,' the pet Siberian Husky of legendary director and artist John Waters. I vividly remember Mr. Waters taking me on luxurious long walks in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood. I especially cherished the times when Sir. John would put on my favorite outfit, magically transforming me into a Pink Flamingo. Existing as 'Aqua Net' was a complete out-of-body experience and one of truly divine pooch pampering.”

Ginsburg was rescued out of his Manhattan Bathtub by Dahk Peet (www.dahkpeet.com).

Having been energized and re-invigorated by his sabbatical experience, Eric has decided to return one last time. Just as all Legends do, Eric and the Fridge Art Fair team plan on displaying their magic in one final dazzling performance.

Eric and the Fridge Art Fair team believe that the "Farewell Tour" will exceed all possible expectations and will go down in history as the standard by which all future Art Fairs will be judged.

Fridge is pleased to announce special guest curator Victor Pedelty (instagram.com/victorpedelty?igshid=t79fseq203va). His curatorial stills are unmatched as his experience as a visual artist transcends into his unique vision of design and special relations.

Welcome to what might be your final chance to fit into the fridge! Shake hands with Oatmeal-The-Panda, Hug Sir Pug-A-Lot, High-Five Popsicle the French Bulldog and celebrate Charm City home of Babe Ruth, The Star-Spangled Banner, Ginsburg’s Master John Waters, David Hasselhoff, Jada Pinkett Smith and Kathie Lee Gilford.

​Welcome to Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair and "The Fridge Art fair Farewell Victory World Tour"

1st World Tour Stop Miami Florida.

Location:

​Eurostar’s Langford Hotel

(Fridge is located on the breathtaking 2nd floor-Sky Level)

121 SE 1st St.

Miami, FL 33131

​​​VIP/Press Preview:

Wednesday, December 5- 7pm

Grand Gala:

Wednesday, December 4: 6pm-12pm.

A Grand Ball to celebrate "The Monumental City" Baltimore, MD.

Fair Hours:

Fridge Art Fair Farewell Victory World Tour Fair is open Daily from 12:00pm-8pm.

Please go to FridgeArtFair.com for more information.

Fridge Art Fair:

Fridge Art Fair was born in 2013 by artist Eric Ginsburg (worldoferic.com) on New York's Lower East Side. Fridge Art Fair is the boutique, soft sell, dog-friendly satellite fair dubbed by Art info as "the baby who has refused to obey orders to stand outside the door while the adults confabulate inside." (Art-Info)

